Frank Clark’s signing official as Broncos waive receiver Nick Williams to make room

  
Published June 13, 2023 01:29 PM
June 9, 2023 08:20 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons explore why Sean Payton’s move to bring in DE Frank Clark is wise and how he’ll help uplift the Broncos next season.

The Broncos announced the signing of veteran pass rusher Frank Clark on Tuesday. The three-time Pro Bowler agreed to terms Thursday, but the sides still had to dot the i’s and cross the t’s.

Clark spent the previous four seasons with the Chiefs. He recorded 23.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, an interception, 59 quarterback hits and 32 tackles for loss during that span.

He also tallied more than 50 pressures in each of the past two seasons.

The Michigan product started 55 regular-season games for the Chiefs and also started all 12 of the Chiefs team’s postseason games since 2019. In Kansas City’s two championship runs in 2019 and 2022, Clark had five and 2.5 sacks, respectively.

Clark’s 13.5 career postseason sacks, including his tenure with Seattle, rank first among active players and third in NFL history.

A second-round pick in 2015, Clark spent the first four years of his career in Seattle.

The Broncos waived wide receiver Nick Williams in a corresponding move. They had signed him on June 5.

Williams, a Denver-area native, had 435 receiving yards and two touchdowns at UNLV in 2022 after five seasons at CSU-Pueblo.