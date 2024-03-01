Frank Gore Jr.: Bigger schools wanted me to transfer but I love Southern Mississippi

The transfer portal and NIL have fundamentally changed college football, with many of the best players at smaller programs searching for greener pastures with the elite teams. But Southern Mississippi running back Frank Gore Jr. says he wasn’t going to leave the school that gave him his first chance.

Despite his famous name, Gore Jr. wasn’t a top-rated recruit in part because he was only 5-foot-8 and 170 pounds when he graduated high school. But once Gore Jr. emerged as one of the best players in the Sun Belt Conference at Southern Mississippi, he had major-conference programs interested in him.

Gore Jr. said today on PFT Live that once he was committed to Southern Mississippi, he was committed for his entire college career.

“I heard through the grapevine all the bigger schools were saying I should transfer, but I love my school,” Gore Jr. said. “I had no reason to transfer. Great teammates, great coaches, getting a great degree. So I was pretty comfortable where I was, and I just knew if I worked I could be in this position.”

Now Gore Jr. is at the Scouting Combine, hoping to impress some NFL teams, perhaps one where he’ll play for even more than four years.