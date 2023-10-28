Frank Ragnow to miss practice Saturday, “hard to say” if he plays Monday

Center Frank Ragnow will miss his third straight practice on Saturday, but the Lions aren’t ready to make a call on his status for Monday night’s game against the Raiders yet.

Head coach Dan Campbell told reporters that Ragnow will miss practice during a press conference. Campbell called it “hard to say” whether Ragnow, who is dealing with calf and toe injuries, will be available for the game because they will still have time to evaluate him on Sunday and Monday before making a decision.

Graham Glasgow is listed as the backup to Ragnow on the team’s depth chart, but he’s been starting at guard in recent weeks with left guard Jonah Jackson out of action. Jackson has missed practice all of this week as well, so Kayode Awosika may get bumped up to the first team if both linemen are out against Vegas.

Running back David Montgomery (hip) has also been out of practice and he will not be playing Monday night. The final Lions injury report will be released later on Saturday.