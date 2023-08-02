Frank Reich: Panthers got “steal of the century” when they signed Frankie Luvu

Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu has a relatively cheap salary cap hit of $5.5 million this season, and his head coach thinks he’s a bargain.

Carolina coach Frank Reich said that Luvu’s contributions to the defense make him a uniquely valuable player to the Panthers.

“He’s a unique guy,” Reich said, via USA Today. “Frankie’s so unique. That guy—he has so much energy, such a good player, so versatile. I was talking to [Panthers G.M. Scott Fitterer] the other day and I said, ‘How did we end up with this guy?’ Man, this was like the steal of the century getting Frankie on this team. Love his leadership, love his plays, consistency, his aggressiveness. Yeah, we’re in a good place with Frankie.”

Luvu will be a free agent in March, and if he has the kind of season Reich seems to think he will, other teams will notice and he won’t be a steal for the Panthers for long.