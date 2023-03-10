 Skip navigation
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men's 1500m
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Frank Reich: We have a little over a month to confirm which is the right QB for us

  
Published March 10, 2023 05:01 PM
nbc_pk_bearstradepick_230310
March 10, 2023 06:34 PM
Peter King reacts to the Chicago Bears trading the 2023 No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft for four draft picks and, maybe more importantly, and talented wide receiver to pair with Justin Fields.

Frank Reich had Andrew Luck as his quarterback in his first season as a head coach in 2018. Luck, the No. 1 overall pick in 2012, earned Pro Bowl honors and led the Colts to a 10-6 record in his final season.

Luck had a surprise retirement just before the 2019 season.

Reich now holds the No. 1 overall pick after the Panthers traded with the Bears for the top selection. After trying and failing to find a long-term replacement for Luck in Indianapolis, Reich will have a top prospect to work with in Carolina.

The Panthers had not publicly acknowledged the trade until Reich exchanged text messages with Albert Breer of SI.com.

“Excited about this group of young QBs,” Reich wrote. “We think they all have strengths that make them unique and worthy of #1 pick. We have a little over a month to confirm which is the right one for our team.”

Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Florida’s Anthony Richardson or Kentucky’s Will Levis are the top-rated players at the position. The Panthers’ future depends on getting it right.

Carolina has had eight starting quarterbacks the past five seasons. The Colts also started eight different signal callers the past five seasons, which is a big reason Reich no longer is in Indianapolis.