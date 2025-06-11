Free agent CB Shaquill Griffin to visit Raiders

Free agent cornerback Shaquill Griffin is visiting the Raiders, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Griffin, 29, played for Raiders coach Pete Carroll in Seattle, spending four seasons there after the Seahawks made him a third-round pick in 2017. Griffin took a free agent visit to Seattle earlier this offseason but did not sign.

Griffin, whose only Pro Bowl came in 2019 with the Seahawks, spent last season with the Vikings. He appeared in all 17 games with three starts in 2024, recording two interceptions and six passes defensed, while playing 572 defensive snaps and three on special teams.

He also has spent time with Jacksonville, Houston and Carolina.

Griffin has appeared in 106 games with 82 starts in his career, totaling 70 passes defensed with nine interceptions.