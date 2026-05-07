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Free agent DE Mike Danna visited the Bills

  
Published May 7, 2026 03:45 PM

The Bills spent some time with a potential addition to their defensive line recently.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that free agent defensive end Mike Danna visited the team. It’s the first reported visit for Danna since the Chiefs released him in February.

Danna was a 2020 fifth-round pick by Kansas City and he appeared in 87 regular season games for the team over that time. Danna had 194 tackles, 21.5 sacks, six forced fumbles and an interception in that action.

Danna also played 16 postseason games for the Chiefs, including four Super Bowls. He had 27 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble while winning a pair of Super Bowl rings.