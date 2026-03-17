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Free agent OL Austin Deculus to sign with Titans

  
Published March 17, 2026 06:07 PM

Free agent offensive tackle Austin Deculus reached an agreement today with the Titans, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Deculus, 27, spent last season with the Chargers.

He started five games on the team’s injury-plagued line last season and set career-highs with 13 game appearances, 516 offensive snaps and 41 special teams snaps.

Deculus entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick of the Texans in 2022.

He spent three seasons in his hometown, playing 13 games with one start.

The Texans traded him to the Chargers last August.