Free agent RB Rashaad Penny visited Seahawks

Free agent running back Rashaad Penny visited Seattle on Wednesday.

Could a reunion with the Seahawks be in his future?

The team made Penny a first-round pick in 2018, and he spent the first five years of his career with the Seahawks. He left for Philadelphia in free agency a year ago, signing a one-year, $1.35 million deal.

Penny, 28, played only three games last season, seeing action on 31 offensive snaps and seven on special teams.

Injuries slowed his career in Seattle, and in his six-year career, Penny has played only 45 of a possible 99 games. He has 348 carries for 1,951 yards and 13 touchdowns in his career.

Kenneth Walker III, Zach Charbonnet and Kenny McIntosh are the current running backs on the team’s roster.