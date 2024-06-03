 Skip navigation
Free agent TE Logan Thomas finalizing deal with 49ers

  
Published June 3, 2024 06:17 PM

The 49ers might finally have a replacement for backup tight end Charlie Woerner, who left for the Falcons in free agency. With 2023 third-round pick Cameron Latu coming off a season-ending knee injury, the 49ers signed Lions tight end Brock Wright to an offer sheet.

The Lions, though, matched the three-year, $12 million restricted free agent offer.

So, the 49ers kept looking.

They now are working to finalize a deal with veteran tight end Logan Thomas, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

Thomas began his NFL career as a quarterback with the Cardinals in 2014 before eventually moving to tight end. He has played the position with the Bills, Lions and Commanders.

In 2023, Thomas made 55 receptions for 496 yards and four touchdowns in 16 games with Washington.