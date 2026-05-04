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Free agent WR DeAndre Hopkins expresses desire to play with Joe Burrow

  
Published May 4, 2026 05:26 PM

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has played with 17 different starting quarterbacks in his 13-year career with the Texans, Cardinals, Titans, Chiefs and Ravens. Deshaun Watson, Kyler Murray, Ryan Tannehill, Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson are among those.

Hopkins, who is currently a free agent, was asked at the Kentucky Derby on Saturday who he would like throwing him passes among the quarterbacks he hasn’t played with. His answer was quick: Joe Burrow,

“I think Joe is one of the best,” Hopkins said in an interview with Sports Illustrated. “I love his game, his toughness. He took his team to a Super Bowl early in his career, and I feel like he can get back there with a little bit of help.”

He previously mentioned a desire to play with Burrow after catching a pass from the Bengals quarterback during the Fanatics Flag Football Classic. But Hopkins said in March he wants to reunite with Murray in Minnesota.

Truth be told, Hopkins is a free agent who wants an opportunity — somewhere, anywhere — to continue his career.

He appeared in 17 games with the Ravens last season, but the five-time Pro Bowler made only 22 receptions for 330 yards and two touchdowns.