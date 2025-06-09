Free Father of Mine/Son of Mine offer ends today

In honor of the fact that the chief cook and bottle washer of this specific business establishment turned 60 on Sunday, we made the ebook of both Father of Mine and Son of Mine available at no charge for the weekend.

The offer runs through midnight on Monday, Pacific time.

Go get either or both. For the low cost of nothing. Download now, read whenever.

The third book in the series is coming, eventually. And I’ve started on a fourth. For today, Father of Mine and Son of Mine are completely free in ebook form.

Meanwhile, to those of you who are counting the days until I retire, keep on counting. As mentioned during PFT Live on Monday, I’ve decided to keep doing this as long as I can. Whether it’s with NBC or independently or under some other arrangement, PFT (which I fully and completely own) will keep on going until the day I drop dead — and at that point my son will ideally take the wheel.

Or he can do whatever he wants with it. Sell it. Shut it down. Whatever. It’ll be up to him.

I’ll have bigger issues at that point, like figuring out whether I can get into the Great Parents’ Basement in the Sky despite the fact that I fully intend to buy a Ferrari ASAFP.