From April 1 to October 1, C.J. Stroud had the NFL’s top-selling jersey

  
Published November 13, 2024 12:57 PM

The Texans currently are struggling. Their quarterback isn’t.

According to Greg Rajan of the Houston Chronicle, Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud had the highest-selling jersey in the NFL for the period of April 1 through October 1.

Coming in second was Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams, followed by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson lands as the highest non-quarterback, at fourth. Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels finished fifth.

Rounding out the top 10 were Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb, Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson, and Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff wasn’t in the top 10. Based on the current season, he’ll likely be making his move. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce also missed the cut, somewhat surprisingly.

Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson almost might climb the ladder, it he keeps getting it done as the team’s starter.