G.M. Monti Ossenfort says Cardinals will be “active” in free agency but warns of dangers

The Cardinals have $41 million in projected cap space and a roster in need of help. So, just how active will the team be in free agency?

General Manager Monti Ossenfort made clear in an interview with Arizona Sports 98.7 on Thursday that the Cardinals plan on building their roster through the draft. The Cardinals have the third overall choice, which they could trade or use to draft the best non-quarterback.

The Cardinals select again at No. 27 and No. 35 and have three picks in the third round. They have 11 picks overall.

“We are definitely going to be active in free agency. What does that mean? I can’t spell that out for you right now,” Ossenfort said, via Darren Urban of the team website. “I don’t know what that means because we don’t completely control that. There is a market and players we think are going to be available right now that two weeks from now are not going to be available. Free agency is full of unknowns in that respect, and there are dangers in free agency.

“The nature of free agency, you end up overpaying. That’s how it works. It’s full of mistakes. That’s not to say there are not things you can fix there. We will take our chances and there will be times we will find ways to supplement our roster, but ultimately we are going to build this team, and what we are going to be moving forward, through the draft.”

Hollywood Brown is the biggest name the Cardinals have hitting free agent, leaving the team with an even bigger need at the position if it is unable to re-sign him. The Cardinals appear in position to draft Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. at No. 3 overall.

Ossenfort was asked about the top prospects at wideout, but he acknowledged the Cardinals have holes all over their roster.

“We have a lot of needs. We really do. That’s a product of the NFL,” Ossenfort said. “We have plenty of room for improvement.

“We’re never going to turn down good players. Our list of needs is good players that fit us.”