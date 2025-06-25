Garret Bolles “grateful” to protect “freak of nature” Bo Nix

The Broncos made Bo Nix the sixth quarterback off the board in the 2024 NFL Draft, but his ranking was a bit higher after his rookie season.

Nix piloted the Broncos to the playoffs while throwing for 3,775 yards and completing two-thirds of his passes over the course of the regular season. That performance quieted most of the debate about whether Nix would continue playing at a high level as a professional and it sparked some about how good he will get in the coming years.

Broncos left tackle Garret Bolles isn’t putting a cap on that upside or on how much he enjoys being part of the plan to keep Nix upright in 2025.

“Bo’s a tremendous football player,” Bolles said on NFL Network. “I’m so grateful I get to protect him and being his blindside protector, giving him all the time in the world. He’s a freak of nature. You look at the numbers that he put up last year, between him and [Jayden] Daniels, those were the two young quarterbacks in the league that’s gonna be very successful, and I have one of them behind me. His demeanor, his composure, his work ethic, just always wanting to get better, his arm talent and just the way he sees it, he has swag, man, he really does.”

Ending a long playoff drought meant that no one paid much mind to the Broncos bowing out of the playoffs after one game, but they’ll need to keep moving up in order to show real progress in the future. If they do that, Bolles will have plenty of company when it comes to admiring Nix’s talent.