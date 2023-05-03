 Skip navigation
Garrett Wilson: Expectation goes up with Aaron Rodgers, we’re excited to prove ourselves every week

  
Published May 3, 2023 08:34 AM
May 3, 2023 08:27 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms lay out expectations for the Jets’ offense next season with Aaron Rodgers at the helm and discuss why the NFL has an opportunity with this year's schedule.

Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson heard some complimentary words from quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Tuesday and he returned them during a press conference on Wednesday.

Wilson said he was honored to hear Rodgers compare him to Davante Adams and said that he expects to one day tell his children that he played with a quarterback of Rodgers’ caliber during his NFL career. Wilson added that he’s trying not to dwell on that aspect “because we’re going to work and he’s my teammate” in the Jets’ push to improve on last year’s results by ending the league’s longest playoff drought.

Wilson knows that the Rodgers acquisition ratchets up the pressure to achieve that success and said that he and the Jets are embracing that as they move toward the 2023 season.
“I’d be lying if I said we add someone of Aaron Rodgers pedigree and the expectation doesn’t go up a little bit,” Wilson said, via SNY. “That’s how it is in this industry. We’re excited to have him and we know what comes with it. We know all of a sudden eyes are on us and we gotta back it up every time we take the field. Practice or game. We’re excited to prove that every week.”

The Jets are expected to be regulars in prime time during the regular season for the first time in a long time thanks to Rodgers’ arrival and their ability to rise to the occasion under the bright lights will determine whether the Rodgers trade goes down as a success or not in the long run.