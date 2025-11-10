 Skip navigation
Garrett Wilson getting tests on knee, Jets hopeful for Thursday

  
Published November 10, 2025 10:50 AM

Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson left Sunday’s win over the Browns after re-injuring his knee while trying to catch a pass from Justin Fields and the team is still waiting for word on his outlook.

Wilson missed Weeks 7 and 8 with the knee injury, but returned to play against Cleveland after the team’s bye week. He could be seen on the sideline on a stationary bike after leaving the game and head coach Aaron Glenn said on Monday that the team is hopeful he’ll be able to play against the Patriots on Thursday night.

“As we go through that whole process as far as imaging — getting him checked out by the docs before we really stamp what the issue is,” Glenn said at a Monday press conference. “Hopefully he’ll be good to play this week, but I don’t want to stamp that just yet.”

Wilson did not have a catch on Sunday, which marked the first time that he has played in a game without recording a reception since entering the league. The Jets were able to overcome that against Cleveland, but having Wilson healthy and involved is going to be their best path to winning more games in the future.