Garrett Wilson: I see all that stuff about Aaron Rodgers, will just let it all play out

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Garrett Wilson: I see all that stuff about Aaron Rodgers, will just let it all play out

  
Published February 7, 2023 01:11 PM
nbc_pft_gwilsonint_230207
February 7, 2023 03:03 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms are joined by Jets WR Garrett Wilson to understand what the transition was like playing in the NFL, where he believes the Jets stand heading into next season and more.

Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson had a standout rookie season despite the team’s shabby quarterback play, so it’s no surprise to hear that he’s paying close attention to what the team will be doing at the position this offseason.

During a Tuesday appearance on PFT Live, Wilson said he believes the Jets are “close” and acknowledged “the offensive side of the ball let us down” late in the season. The Jets have already made one change with Nathaniel Hackett replacing Mike LaFleur as the offensive coordinator and they’re expected to add a veteran quarterback at some point this offseason.

Hackett’s relationship with Aaron Rodgers has led the Packers quarterback to be mentioned as a possible addition to the team and Wilson told us that he’s keeping tabs on everything while trying not to get too far ahead of where things are actually going.
“I see all that stuff,” Wilson said. “I’m not gonna lie, I see all of it. Initially, I see the Aaron Rodgers thing and I’m waiting on it to happen. We hire Hackett and I’m waiting on it to happen. Now, let me just let all of it play out.”

There won’t be anything to play out on the Rodgers front until he’s back from a darkness isolation retreat, so Wilson probably won’t be getting any word on the direction the Jets will go for a little while.