Garrett Wilson is “thrilled” to be reunited with Justin Fields

Jets receiver Garrett Wilson reportedly wasn’t looking forward to a third season with quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Wilson feels very differently about what will be his third year with quarterback Justin Fields.

Wilson and Fields spent two years together at Ohio State. Via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, Wilson has told friends he’s “thrilled” Fields has signed with the Jets.

As Wilson was entering the draft three years ago, he spoked about the possibility of partnering up with Fields, who at the time played for the Bears.

“If that would happen, that would be awesome,” Wilson said at the time, per Cimini. “I haven’t really thought about where I’d be playing. Anywhere would be a blessing. Definitely, to link back up with Justin -- and to do that on the NFL level -- would be a dream come true, for sure.”

The dream is coming true. And, to the extent Wilson regarded his time with Rodgers as something closer to a nightmare, it’s over. (Wilson still had career highs in catches (101), receiving yards (1,104), and touchdowns (seven) in 2024 with Rodgers.)

We’ll see whether it works with Wilson and Fields. However, there’s no denying Wilson’s skills. The ball should be thrown his way, often. It should end up in his hands repeatedly. He’s a special talent, one who seemed to take a backseat to the fact that Rodgers has a couple of Green Bay BFFs on the roster.

The question is whether Fields can unlock a higher degree of passing skills in New York. Maybe having Wilson as a target is precisely what Fields needs to get there.