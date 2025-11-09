 Skip navigation
Garrett Wilson re-injured the same knee that kept him out of two games

  
Published November 9, 2025 05:24 PM

The Jets got a win on Sunday, but they lost wide receiver Garrett Wilson in the second half.

Wilson limped off the field after coming down hard on a diving try for a Justin Fields pass and did not return to the game. Wilson was seen getting his right knee looked at on the sideline and head coach Aaron Glenn confirmed after the game that it was another injury to the same knee that kept Wilson out of Weeks 7 and 8.

Glenn did not give any other details about the nature of Wilson’s injury, but the Jets play again on Thursday so any injury is going to make him less likely to play in Week 11.

Cornerback Azareye’h Thomas suffered a concussion in the 27-20 win over the Browns and the quick turnaround means he’ll almost certainly be out against the Patriots.