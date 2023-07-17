 Skip navigation
Gary Kubiak: DeMeco Ryans is the right man for the job

  
Published July 17, 2023 03:14 PM

DeMeco Ryans played six seasons for Gary Kubiak with the Texans, with Ryans winning defensive rookie of the year in 2006 and twice earned Pro Bowl honors.

Ryans is the fourth full-time head coach since Kubiak’s last season with the Texans in 2013.

“I drafted DeMeco,” Kubiak said, via Josh Criswell of the Houston Chronicle. “He was a great player, but 10 times better as a person. I’m very proud of him. He’s a great kid.”

The Texans are 11-38-1 the past three seasons, but Kubiak said Ryans is the right coach for the job.

“I can tell you this: The city of Houston’s got a tremendous young man running the program,” Kubiak said. “Just get behind him. He’ll do the work, and I have no doubt he’ll be successful.”

Kubiak coached the team from 2006-13, going 61-64 with AFC South division titles in 2011 and 2012. Bill O’Brien had five winning seasons from 2014-20.

Since O’Brien’s departure, the Texans have had some lean times.

They might have another lean season this season, but the Texans have who they hope is their franchise quarterback and other key pieces already. They also have Ryans, which gives Kubiak hope in their future.

“He knows how to do it the right way. He’s been around some good programs,” Kubiak said. “He’s got his hands full, but he works his tail off.”