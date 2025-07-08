 Skip navigation
Gayle Benson will join Saints delegation in France

  
Published July 8, 2025 12:32 PM

The NFL’s effort to expand its global audience includes big-picture initiatives and team-by-team efforts.

Via Luke Johnson of the New Orleans Times-Picayune, the Saints are spreading the word to France, with a delegation that includes linebacker Demario Davis. Owner Gayle Benson will join the group later in the week, to attend a game of the Paris Musketeers.

“During her visit, she will meet with top French CEOs, politicians, cultural leaders and ambassadors with one goal in mind: promoting the state of Louisiana and the city New Orleans,” Saints spokesman Greg Bensel told Johnson in a statement.

The Musketeers, who play in the European League of Football, have a strategic partnership with the Saints. The Saints also hold NFL marketing rights in France.

Which makes sense, given the strong French influence over Louisiana.

The NFL has yet to stage a regular-season game in France. If/when it happens, the Saints will undoubtedly be involved.