Genard Avery re-signs with Colts after spending 2023 season on IR

The Colts didn’t get anything from linebacker Genard Avery when they signed him last year, so they’re going to try again this year.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Avery has agreed to a one-year contract to remain in Indianapolis. Avery signed a one-year deal in 2023 as well, but landed on injured reserve in August and missed the entire season.

Avery played nine games for the Bucs during the 2022 season and recorded five tackles and a sack. He had longer runs with the Eagles and Browns before going to Tampa and he had 95 tackles, 7.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery with those clubs.

The Colts have also re-signed wide receiver Michael Pittman, cornerback Kenny Moore, defensive tackle Grover Stewart, linebacker Zaire Franklin, defensive end Tyquan Lewis, and defensive back Ronnie Harrison in recent days.