Geno Smith hopes to parlay strong second act into 20-year career

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, like Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold, had the early years of his career ruined by the Jets. Geno is now into the third year of a strong second act, as the starting quarterback of the Seahawks.

He turned 34 on October 10. Given that he has reduced wear and tear from six years as a backup, I asked him after Sunday’s upset win over the Falcons how long he plans to keep going.

“My goal is to play 20 years,” Smith, now in year twelve, said by phone. “My idol Kobe Bryant [and] another idol of mine, Tom Brady, they both were able to play 20 years. So, you know, that’s something I’m chasing. Honestly, I really feel like I can. A lot of that is genetics. . . . I also work very hard. I prepare, I eat the right things and take care of my body so it allows me to you know still be fast at 34. I guess I’m not supposed to, I don’t know, but you know I think when I’m in my forties I think I’ll still be fast.”

He’s also got a damn good arm. He leads the league in passing yardage through seven weeks, with 1,985. He’s also the current leader in attempts (279) and completions (191).

More importantly, the Seahawks are 4-3 and atop the NFC West.

And when I told him we missed him in Morgantown, he said he’ll be back at West Virginia one day, as a coach. Given the current state of the program, that would be great. But it looks like it’s something we’ll have to wait for — for at least a few more years.