 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240726.jpg
Could Sunday Ticket verdict impact NFL salary cap?
nbc_pft_billsrosterchanges_240419.jpg
Bills will have unavoidable cap problem with Allen
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240726.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Could HOU, DAL get second teams?

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240726.jpg
Could Sunday Ticket verdict impact NFL salary cap?
nbc_pft_billsrosterchanges_240419.jpg
Bills will have unavoidable cap problem with Allen
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240726.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Could HOU, DAL get second teams?

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Geno Smith is thinking about wearing a Guardian Cap during games

  
Published July 27, 2024 10:29 PM

Guardian Caps work during practice. Given that this likely means they’ll work during games, the NFL reversed course this year on its prior rule that players can’t wear them beyond the practice field.

One player who is thinking about wearing a Guardian Cap is Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith.

“I’ve been thinking about wearing mine,” Smith told reporters on Friday. “I’m still debating on if I should wear my Guardian Cap, I don’t know yet. But, obviously I hit a lot of people with my head so I have to be careful out there.”

Even though they look a little funny, even with a covering that simulates the look of a helmet shell, they can make the game safer, for everyone.

“Player safety is number one, so whatever it takes for guys to be safe or whatever it takes to cut down concussions and injuries, I’m all for it,” Smith said.

During practice, Smith is protected by the red, no-touch jersey. Once the game starts, there’s no harm in reducing the risk of concussion, especially for the most important player on any given team.

Many won’t like how it looks. But consider how dramatically helmets have changed over the last 20 years. They’re lumpy and misshapen, often with gaps that interrupt the decals.

We all got used to that. We’ll get used to Guardian Caps, too. And if it reduces injury, it’s just another justification for the inevitable push for 18 regular-season games.

Then 19.

Then 20.