Geno Smith is thinking about wearing a Guardian Cap during games

Guardian Caps work during practice. Given that this likely means they’ll work during games, the NFL reversed course this year on its prior rule that players can’t wear them beyond the practice field.

One player who is thinking about wearing a Guardian Cap is Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith.

“I’ve been thinking about wearing mine,” Smith told reporters on Friday. “I’m still debating on if I should wear my Guardian Cap, I don’t know yet. But, obviously I hit a lot of people with my head so I have to be careful out there.”

Even though they look a little funny, even with a covering that simulates the look of a helmet shell, they can make the game safer, for everyone.

“Player safety is number one, so whatever it takes for guys to be safe or whatever it takes to cut down concussions and injuries, I’m all for it,” Smith said.

During practice, Smith is protected by the red, no-touch jersey. Once the game starts, there’s no harm in reducing the risk of concussion, especially for the most important player on any given team.

Many won’t like how it looks. But consider how dramatically helmets have changed over the last 20 years. They’re lumpy and misshapen, often with gaps that interrupt the decals.

We all got used to that. We’ll get used to Guardian Caps, too. And if it reduces injury, it’s just another justification for the inevitable push for 18 regular-season games.

Then 19.

Then 20.