Geno Smith limited with foot injury at Wednesday’s practice

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith played all 48 snaps in the Week 13 loss to the Chargers. Smith, though, came out of the game with a foot injury.

The Raiders list Smith as limited at Wednesday’s practice.

He has completed 67.3 percent of his passes for 2,532 yards with 15 touchdowns and a league-leading 14 interceptions.

Defensive end Maxx Crosby (knee) also was limited.

Offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (ankle) was the other limited participant in the practice.

Wide receiver Alex Bachman (thumb), tight end Michael Mayer (ankle), offensive guard Kylan Parham (back) and wide receiver Dont’e Thornton (concussion) missed the session.