 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

CampbellPFTMPX.jpg
Campbell: ‘Margin for error is small’
nbc_pft_chivsgbtalk_v2_251203.jpg
Bears vs. Packers is ‘massive’ for both teams
nbc_pft_schoen_251203.jpg
What does future hold for Schoen and Giants?

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

CampbellPFTMPX.jpg
Campbell: ‘Margin for error is small’
nbc_pft_chivsgbtalk_v2_251203.jpg
Bears vs. Packers is ‘massive’ for both teams
nbc_pft_schoen_251203.jpg
What does future hold for Schoen and Giants?

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Geno Smith limited with foot injury at Wednesday’s practice

  
Published December 3, 2025 09:04 PM

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith played all 48 snaps in the Week 13 loss to the Chargers. Smith, though, came out of the game with a foot injury.

The Raiders list Smith as limited at Wednesday’s practice.

He has completed 67.3 percent of his passes for 2,532 yards with 15 touchdowns and a league-leading 14 interceptions.

Defensive end Maxx Crosby (knee) also was limited.

Offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (ankle) was the other limited participant in the practice.

Wide receiver Alex Bachman (thumb), tight end Michael Mayer (ankle), offensive guard Kylan Parham (back) and wide receiver Dont’e Thornton (concussion) missed the session.