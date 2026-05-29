Geno Smith: Succeeding with the Jets would be like “a story in a movie”

Geno Smith’s return to the Jets this offseason offers both the team and the player a second chance at the kind of success that eluded them the first time they were together.

Smith was a Jets second-round pick in 2013, but his two years as a starter featured 34 interceptions and his run may be best remembered for the moment when he lost the job because he had his jaw broken by a teammate with a locker room punch. Smith wound up bouncing around the league until finally landing another chance to start with the Seahawks.

Smith exceeded expectations in that role, but a 2025 trip to the Raiders was reminiscent of his time with the Jets and led to the offseason trade that gave him the chance for the kind of career twist that Smith thinks would sound like something out of Hollywood.

“I mean, that’d be like a story in a movie, right?” Smith said, via the team’s website. “I mean, it’s kind of like one of those superhero movies. But you know, my life is based on reality, and we got to focus on getting better every single day. God has blessed me to play in the league this long and to have an opportunity to come back here. I’m very, very grateful for that, because they don’t come too often, these opportunities, you have to cherish them. And that’s the way I look at it . . . I really cherish this opportunity, I really look forward to again just going to practice tomorrow and trying to get better, and that’s the way I’m going to treat this entire year, and the rest of my career.”

Most recent Jets seasons would be better fits for the disaster genre than the superhero one, so there will be plenty of doubts that Smith can move those thoughts from fantasy to reality. If he does, it would only make for a better story when and if the 2026 season ever winds up on the big screen.