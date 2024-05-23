Geno Smith “very impressed” with new Seahawks coordinator Ryan Grubb’s offense

Geno Smith is heading into his fifth year with the Seahawks and his third as their starting quarterback, but much has changed this offseason.

New head coach Mike Macdonald and new offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb are bringing in a different system, and after the start of Organized Team Activities, Smith said it’s the right offense for him.

“Very impressed,” Smith said. “From the stuff he’s done in college, he has a great track record, and just being part of the system, being able to learn from him, the type of guy he is, the type of man he is, type of coach he is, I think there’s going to be great things coming for us. Coach Grubb is doing a great job of being demanding, making sure that guys are studying and on point and knowing their assignments, but also giving guys some grace. It is a new system, a new offense, and guys are going to mess things up, and that’s not necessarily a terrible thing. Grubb’s doing a great job and it’s our job to make the plays come alive and make it all look good.”

Grubb has never coached in the NFL before, and Smith noted that undrafted rookie tight end Jack Westover, who played for Grubb at Washington the last two seasons, is the only player on the team who has played in Grubb’s offense before. But Smith said he’s a natural fit in Grubb’s offense.

“I’m a drop-back passer,” Smith said. “I feel this is a drop-back offense.”