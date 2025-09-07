Geno Smith’s caps opening drive with his first Raiders TD pass

Geno Smith’s first season with the Raiders is off to a great start.

The quarterback sailed a 26-yard pass into the hands of Tre Tucker in the end zone to cap the opening drive of Sunday’s game in New England. The extra point put the Raiders up 7-0 with less that three minutes off the clock.

Smith opened the game by hooking up with second-year tight end Brock Bowers for a 23-yard gain and also completed a pass to rookie Dont’e Thornton. First-round pick Ashton Jeany picked up nine yards on his first NFL carry during the drive.

The Patriots will now hope to get off to an equally strong offensive start in head coach Mike Vrabel’s debut.