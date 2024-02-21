Geno Stone on free agency: Baltimore’s home, but business is business

Safety Geno Stone is coming off his most productive NFL season and he’s poised to cash in on it when the new league year gets underway next month.

Stone started a career-high 11 games during the regular season and posted 68 tackles, seven interceptions, and nine passes defensed while appearing in all 17 games. Those were all career highs for the 2020 seventh-round pick and he’ll use them to help negotiate a new contract with the Ravens or someone else.

During an appearance on NFL Network, Stone said that he’d be happy to stay in Baltimore but that his role and salary will be driving his ultimate decision about where to sign.

“At the end of the day, Baltimore is always home, but business is business,” Stone said. “You know that being in this league this long. I’ve been through it all, especially my rookie year. I just want to be somewhere I’m appreciated, you know, who wants me and for me to be a starter, whatever it may be. I just want my value to be there.”

Defensive tackle Justin Madubuike and linebacker Patrick Queen are other Ravens defensive players on track for free agency and the team has Kyle Hamilton and Marcus Williams under contract at safety, so Stone may need to head elsewhere to find the kind of situation he’s looking for this offseason.