George Kittle: Brandon Aiyuk was cooking our defense throughout OTAs

49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk has made some ambitious predictions for the coming season and his belief that big things are ahead is shared by others on the roster.

Defensive back Deommodore Lenoir said recently that he thinks Aiyuk will be a top-five receiver in the NFL this season and tight end George Kittle said he believes Aiyuk might already be there if not for how many other options there are on the offense. During an appearance on Pardon My Take, Kittle was asked which of his teammates are the most talented and Aiyuk was high on his list after a productive offseason program.

“I think one guy that you guys are going to love to watch is Brandon Aiyuk,” Kittle said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “Holy cow. He was cooking our defense all of OTAs. It was so fun to watch. . . . We have like six mouths to feed on our offense. And so, if he was in an offense where he was the number one choice and got 12 targets a game, he’d probably have 1,400 yards and 15 touchdowns a year. He’s fantastic.”

Aiyuk set career highs in catches, receiving yards, and touchdowns last season and he’ll have a good chance of setting new ones this year if the crystal balls around the 49ers are accurate.

