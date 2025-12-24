George Kittle out of practice Wednesday, “has a chance” to play Sunday

49ers tight end George Kittle avoided a high ankle sprain when he was injured in the team’s Monday night win over the Colts, but he’s not guaranteed to be in the lineup against the Bears this weekend.

Kittle will not practice on Wednesday and head coach Kyle Shanahan said, via multiple reporters, that Kittle “has a chance” of playing on Sunday night. Kittle had seven catches for 115 yards and a touchdown against the Colts.

Defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (hamstring) is the only other 49er out of practice due to injury. Running back Christian McCaffrey and left tackle Trent Williams are both taking rest days on Wednesday.

Wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (knee, ankle) and cornerback Renardo Green (neck) are both set for limited practices after missing the Colts game.