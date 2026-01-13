George Kittle posts message on social media: I’ll be good

49ers tight end George Kittle will miss the rest of the team’s postseason run. He likely will miss most, if not all, of next season, too, after tearing his right Achilles in Sunday’s win over the Eagles.

Kittle made a 6-yard catch in the second quarter, and as he attempted to turn upfield, his right leg gave out as Eagles linebacker Zack Baun made the tackle.

On Monday, Kittle expressed his thanks for the well wishes from teammates and fans, and the concern shown by owner Jed York. After visiting with Kittle in the locker room, York had a bottle of tequila delivered to the locker room at Kittle’s request, Diana Russini of TheAthletic.com reports.

“Football sucks sometimes. But I love it,” Kittle wrote on Instagram. “I love these guys and this team. Heartbroken, but I’ve felt so much love and support from everyone reaching out. I’ll be good. Thank you. We aren’t done yet! Also, when your team owner is the first person to meet you in the locker room, you know you’re in a special place. Cheers, all my love.”

Kittle used an emoji of a glass of alcohol.