MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd3hl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 3
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Ledecky glides to 1500m win at Nationals
nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
George Kittle: Whatever happens at QB, we can win a lot of football games

  
Published June 13, 2023 06:55 AM
June 7, 2023 08:25 AM
George Kittle noted Trey Lance looks “significantly better,” which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms to spell out why the QB's knowledge of the offense and increased confidence makes him a seamless option.

The 49ers started three quarterbacks during the regular season in 2022 and the last of them was a seventh-round pick who won eight straight games before getting hurt in the NFC Championship Game loss to the Eagles.

Brock Purdy’s elbow injury has clouded his availability for the start of this season and we don’t know if Trey Lance or Sam Darnold would start in his place, but tight end George Kittle doesn’t think it will make much of a difference. Kittle said on NFL Network that General Manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan have brought in “so many guys in this team that can play at a high level” at all positions on the field that the 49ers can contend regardless of who is taking the snaps.

“I think John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan did such a great job of creating this roster with depth and All-Star players at multiple positions, at important positions, that whatever happens at the quarterback position, we definitely have a chance to win a lot of football games,” Kittle said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “And we’re in prime position to get back to that [NFC Championship Game] that we lost in last year.”

Given the way last year played out, it’s hard to find much fault with Kittle’s position although it’s still probably safe to say that the 49ers would prefer to find one quarterback to go the distance this time around.