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George Kittle’s goal is to return Week 1, but Australia game “might make it a little bit difficult”

  
Published May 27, 2026 01:53 PM

49ers tight end George Kittle suffered a torn Achilles in January during San Francisco’s postseason win over Philadelphia.

He’s trying hard to return in time for Week 1. But the 49ers’ season-opening trip to Australia to face the Rams on Thursday of that week (which will be Friday in Melbourne) adds a layer of complication.

In a recent interview with Front Office Sports, Kittle noted that playing in that matchup is his goal.

“I was told it’s not a crazy goal,” Kittle said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “And so, as long as I keep on the right path and everything goes the right way, hey, I got a chance.

“As a 15-hour flight and a game like four days before a normal opening day, that might make it a little bit difficult — sure, but who doesn’t like a challenge? So, no, I’ve got a chance, like I said, so just going to keep my head down, keep grinding every single day.”

Head coach Kyle Shanahan has been quite clear about his frustrations with starting 2026 so far from home. Kittle didn’t go nearly as far as Shanahan with his comments, but he did admit that he’d prefer to start 2026 stateside.

“At least, if we started the season off at home, and I didn’t have to hop on a plane for 15 hours, it might be different,” Kittle said. “But I think it just depends on how I’m feeling, if I’m cleared to go. If I’m cleared, hey, I’ll be there, and I’ll be on the field. And if they’re like, ‘Hey, it’s close,’ it’ll be a game-time decision. So, we’ll see.

“Everybody keeps telling me I won’t be back until Week 6, 7, or 8, and I’ll be like, ‘You guys believe whatever you want to believe.’ My goal is to be back there as early as possible.”

Kittle, 32, is entering his 10th pro season. He caught 57 passes for 628 yards with seven touchdowns in 11 games for San Francisco last year.