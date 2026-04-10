George McCaskey calls Bears’ run to the playoffs “great, miraculous, surreal”

Bears owner George McCaskey was pleased with the team’s run to the playoffs last season. Very pleased.

McCaskey used words like “great” and “miraculous” and “surreal” to describe how he felt about seeing his team continue to come from behind and win games on their way to the NFC North title and a win in the wild card round of the playoffs.

“It was a great run,” McCaskey said, via ChicagoBears.com. “It was a miraculous run. Surreal run. But ultimately, we fell short of our goal. The goal is to win the Super Bowl. So there’s some more work to be done. I think we have a good core of players. They fight like hell for each other. They fight like hell for their coach. I think they’re confident that he will find some way for them to win, and that’s a great and elusive ingredient in our great game. He’s already said that complacency is not going to be an issue. What do we have to be complacent about? We haven’t achieved our goal.”

McCaskey said the Bears don’t think they’re out of any game, and that comes from head coach Ben Johnson.

“He’s intense,” McCaskey said. “He’s intelligent. He’s innovative. He’s passionate. He’s got the players believing in him and more importantly believing in themselves. No matter what happens, this group of players figures, ‘we’re not out of it; we’re going to have to find a way to win and we will find a way to win.’”