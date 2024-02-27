George Paton on trading Russell Wilson: I haven’t heard anything from any teams

It appears Russell Wilson’s time in Denver will be coming to an end sooner than later, with head coach Sean Payton saying that he’s expecting a resolution within the next two weeks.

Could that be a trade to a new team? At this point, it seems unlikely.

“You know, I haven’t heard anything from any teams,” General Manager George Paton said when asked about potential trade interest in Wilson. “So, we’ll see.”

As for that two-week timeline, Paton said the Broncos want to “see the entire landscape” before making any final decision with Wilson.

“It hasn’t changed,” Paton said. “We had to get through our draft meetings. We had to get through our free agent meetings and evaluate with what we have. So we just want to get through the process. Sean needs to see all these quarterbacks, the coaches need to see all these quarterbacks until we make an informed decision.”

All signs point to the Broncos eventually releasing Wilson, which would give him the opportunity to sign with any team he’d like.

In 15 games in 2023, Wilson completed 66.4 percent of his throws for 3,070 yards with 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions.