George Pickens: I can only go off of how the QB plays, I can thrive more

  
Published May 22, 2024 09:22 AM

Steelers receiver George Pickens has shown plenty of playmaking ability through his first two seasons in the league.

The 2022 second-round pick led the NFL with 18.1 yards per reception last year, finishing the year with 63 catches for 1,140 yards with five touchdowns.

But with a new offensive coordinator in Arthur Smith and a quarterbacks room now led by Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, Pickens could be even more effective in 2024.

I feel like it can benefit a lot,” Pickens said on Tuesday, via Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “With this type of mindset or scheme, my job is to just get open.”

Asked how much of his ability he’s displayed through his career thus far, Pickens replied, “I’d probably say 80 percent.”

“I can only go off of how the quarterback plays. I can thrive more,” Pickens said. “The yardage showed it. I should have made the Pro Bowl.”

If Wilson or Fields can deliver Pickens the ball effectively, there’s plenty of reason to believe Pickens could become one of the NFL’s All-Stars in 2024.

In 34 career games to date, Pickens has 115 receptions for 1,941 yards with nine touchdowns. He’s also taken six carries for 42 yards with a TD.