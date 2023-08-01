George Pickens makes incredible catch over Joey Porter Jr. in Steelers camp

The greatest catch we’ve seen so far out of NFL training camps came today from Steelers wide receiver George Pickens.

Pickens got Steelers rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr. turned around, leapt over him, snatched the ball out of the air, fell to the ground on his back, and held on. Here’s the video.

When he got up after making the catch, Pickens handed the ball to Porter, who angrily threw the ball back at Pickens. That got Porter chewed out — it’s one thing to get beaten for a great catch, but it’s another thing to do something afterward that would cost the Steelers a 15-yard penalty in a game.

After a solid rookie season last year, Pickens says he’s playing angry this year. He made Porter angry today.