Top News

2023 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship - Prometeon Italian Round: Day One
Alvaro Bautista sets World Superbike record with 18th win of 2023
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Washington Nationals v New York Mets
The Mets are trading 3-time Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander to the Astros, AP source says
Sandy Alcantara
Mixing It Up: Alcantara changing his slider, Pfaadt avoiding his fastball

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_leehodges_230801.jpg
Hodges: Never been so ‘locked in’ than at 3M Open
nbc_golf_gt_rongreenjr_230801.jpg
Green Jr.: ‘another surprise’ as Woods joins board
nbc_golf_gt_bubbletalk_230801.jpg
Wyndham Championship adding pressure on players

George Pickens makes incredible catch over Joey Porter Jr. in Steelers camp

  
Published August 1, 2023 03:09 PM

The greatest catch we’ve seen so far out of NFL training camps came today from Steelers wide receiver George Pickens.

Pickens got Steelers rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr. turned around, leapt over him, snatched the ball out of the air, fell to the ground on his back, and held on. Here’s the video.

When he got up after making the catch, Pickens handed the ball to Porter, who angrily threw the ball back at Pickens. That got Porter chewed out — it’s one thing to get beaten for a great catch, but it’s another thing to do something afterward that would cost the Steelers a 15-yard penalty in a game.

After a solid rookie season last year, Pickens says he’s playing angry this year. He made Porter angry today.