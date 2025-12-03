George Pickens off injury report, set to play vs. Lions on Thursday

The Cowboys will officially have one of their top receivers available when they play the Lions on Thursday night.

Receiver George Pickens has no injury status and is set to go for Week 14.

Pickens (calf/knee) was limited on Monday but was listed as full on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Pickens leads Dallas with 73 receptions, 1,142 yards, and eight touchdowns.

Cornerback Trevon Diggs (knee) will not be activated for Thursday’s game after he was limited all week and has been ruled out. Offensive tackle Tyler Guyton (ankle) has also been ruled out after he did not practice all week.

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (hamstring) is questionable after he was upgraded to a limited participant on Wednesday’s report. Safety Malik Hooker (back) is also questionable for the contest after being listed as limited all three days this week.

Offensive tackle Hakeem Adeniji (knee), cornerback DaRon Bland (foot/wrist), cornerback Caelen Carson (hamstrings), defensive end Dante Fowler (shoulder), defensive end James Houston (foot/ankle), defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa (elbow), receiver KaVontae Turpin (shoulder), and safety Donovan Wilson (neck) are all off the injury report and are set to play.