George Pickens on sun at Cowboys’ stadium: Curtains would help, that’s up to Jerry Jones

The sun shining in players’ eyes at AT&T Stadium in Dallas has been a consistent complaint, but Cowboys owner Jerry Jones hasn’t done anything about it.

Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens said after playing on Thanksgiving that it would be nice to have curtains that keep receivers from losing the ball in the sun.

“Yeah, I mean, definitely. But that’s up to Jerry. But definitely curtains would help,” Pickens said, via the Associated Press. “I really couldn’t see the ball. It was the sun.”

At one point in the game, Pickens couldn’t see a ball that Dak Prescott threw him, and after the game he confirmed that the sun affected him.

“It definitely did. Some of the guys told me, too. That was my first time having that,” Pickens said. “Just coming on the crossing route, the sun was beating in my eyes, so I couldn’t see.”

Jones has said he has no plans to install curtains at AT&T Stadium.