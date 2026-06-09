Georgia, Nebraska launch a boycott of Texas Tech in all sports

With folks throughout the college sports landscape plotting ways to punish Texas Tech for trying to ensure that its starting quarterback will be available to play in 2026 (which most college football programs would be doing), two universities have taken action.

Via Amanda Christovich of Front Office Sports, Georgia and Nebraska have implemented boycotts regarding any games against Texas Tech, in all sports.

Although the practical impact of Georgia and Nebraska not facing Texas Tech in all sports (neither school is in the Big 12 conference) isn’t obvious, Texas Tech isn’t scheduled to face either school in football.

Also, it seems a little odd to extend the boycott to sports unaffected by the Sorsby situation. It all feels more performative than principled.

Again, where was the huffing and puffing while the case was pending and the likelihood of a win by Sorsby fell somewhere between probable and plausible? Everyone was silent — the schools, the conferences, and reporters/analysts.

Since Monday, the cascade of criticism has become a bit ridiculous. Especially from those who work for media companies that make millions from gambling partnerships.

Yes, the rules are the rules. Someone with an addiction isn’t automatically insulated from consequences for the behaviors flowing from it. But it’s impossible to fully assess whether Sorsby should get a pass without knowing the full details of the case. The ruling allowing him to play in 2026 contains only the most basic box-checking aimed at reinstating Sorsby’s eligibility, preventing a full assessment of whether justice was, or wasn’t, done.

Should anyone be shocked that the prevalence of gambling ads, and the ease of app-based betting, contributed to the development of an addiction? Sorsby got sucked into the handheld Vegas vortex, and he did things that people who have a gambling addiction do.

Regardless, the phony outrage from administrators and others who would have fought like hell to keep their own starting quarterbacks on the field is exhausting. And it’s predictable. With the NCAA and its members begging for Congress to give them a de facto bailout in the form of allowing them to pay players less money, the pissing and moaning is more about pursuing a legislative goal and less about preserving the integrity of sport.