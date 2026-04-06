 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_nfldeniesbearsv2_260406.jpg
NFL denies Bears’ appeal for compensatory picks
nbc_pft_rasheericeconvo_260406.jpg
Rice will not face NFL discipline over allegations
nbc_pft_cousinscontractloophole_260406.jpg
LV takes advantage of loophole with Cousins deal

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_nfldeniesbearsv2_260406.jpg
NFL denies Bears’ appeal for compensatory picks
nbc_pft_rasheericeconvo_260406.jpg
Rice will not face NFL discipline over allegations
nbc_pft_cousinscontractloophole_260406.jpg
LV takes advantage of loophole with Cousins deal

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Georgia Tech QB Haynes King to visit with Falcons, Panthers

  
Published April 6, 2026 09:42 AM

Two NFC South teams are getting a closer look at an incoming quarterback over the coming days.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Haynes King is slated to visit with the Panthers and Falcons this week.

King, 25, began his collegiate career at Texas A&M in 2020 and transferred to Georgia Tech in 2023. He started 36 games for the Yellow Jackets over the last three seasons. In 2025, King completed 69.8 percent of his passes for 2,951 yards with 14 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed for 953 yards with 15 TDs.

In his 46 career collegiate games, he completed 65.6 percent of his throws for 9,486 yards with 65 touchdowns and 34 interceptions. He also rushed 471 times for 2,427 yards with 37 TDs.