Georgia Tech QB Haynes King to visit with Falcons, Panthers

Two NFC South teams are getting a closer look at an incoming quarterback over the coming days.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Haynes King is slated to visit with the Panthers and Falcons this week.

King, 25, began his collegiate career at Texas A&M in 2020 and transferred to Georgia Tech in 2023. He started 36 games for the Yellow Jackets over the last three seasons. In 2025, King completed 69.8 percent of his passes for 2,951 yards with 14 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed for 953 yards with 15 TDs.

In his 46 career collegiate games, he completed 65.6 percent of his throws for 9,486 yards with 65 touchdowns and 34 interceptions. He also rushed 471 times for 2,427 yards with 37 TDs.