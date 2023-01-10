 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Georgia’s Jalen Carter makes it official that he’s turning pro

  
Published January 10, 2023 04:59 AM
nbc_pft_laflleuronrodgers_230010
January 10, 2023 08:37 AM
As the Packers prepare for another offseason of Aaron Rodgers uncertainty, Florio and Simms both think the team can't afford a repeat of last year when the QB's offseason absence set the offense back.

Last year, Georgia’s defensive line had three first-round picks: Travon Walker went first overall to the Jaguars, Jordan Davis went 13th overall to the Eagles, and Devonte Wyatt went 28th overall to the Packers. And many people think Jalen Carter is the best defensive lineman Georgia has had, better than any of those first-round picks.

So it’s no surprise that shortly after Georgia won the national championship on Monday night, Carter confirmed that he will enter the 2023 NFL draft.

A 310-pound defensive tackle who’s a good interior pass rusher and stout against the run, Carter wasn’t eligible for last year’s draft, but he certainly would have been a first-round pick.

This year there’s talk that Carter could go as high as first overall, with the first pick more unpredictable this season than most because the Bears own it and may be looking to trade down with a team that wants to take a quarterback first.