MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Germaine Pratt apologizes for calling out Joseph Ossai: I wasn’t a great teammate in that moment

  
Published January 30, 2023 01:04 PM
nbc_bfa_prattosai_230130
January 30, 2023 04:06 PM
Michael Smith doesn't blame Germaine Pratt for airing out his frustration about Joseph Ossai's penalty, but Michael Holley doesn't appreciate Pratt doing it publicly.

Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt called out teammate Joseph Ossai as he walked to the locker room after a frustrating, last-second loss. Pratt was caught on video voicing his displeasure at Ossai’s unnecessary roughness penalty on Patrick Mahomes that moved the Chiefs into field goal range with eight seconds left.

Pratt tweeted Sunday night after seeing that the video had gone viral, explaining it was an emotional response to a painful moment.

Pratt apologized Monday.

“It’s a reaction that anybody has that’s a competitor. You know what was at stake in that moment,” Pratt said, via Shelby Dermer of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “A guy made a mistake, over and done with it. I was emotional. I was in the moment. As a man, you can look yourself in the mirror and say I was wrong . I wasn’t a great teammate in that moment.”

Other Bengals had Ossai’s back in postgame interviews, with defensive tackle BJ Hill standing beside his teammate.

Ossai had five tackles, two quarterback hits and a pass breakup, but his 15-yard penalty set up Harrison Butker’s 45-yard, game-winning field goal with three seconds left.