Gerry Sandusky retires after two decades as voice of the Ravens

Longtime Ravens radio announcer Gerry Sandusky has retired.

Sandusky has been the Ravens’ play-by-play voice since 2006. He announced today that he is leaving both his job with the Ravens and his job as sports director at WBAL.

“This isn’t a decision I made lightly,” Sandusky said. “I have loved sharing the stories that shape Baltimore sports with viewers, and I have loved every minute of sharing Ravens games with listeners. But the time has come for me to pass those batons and pour more of my attention on my family. I want to thank every viewer and every listener who shared this journey with me. It’s been an honor. And yes, for my broadcasting career, ‘The hay is in the barn.’ And it feels right.”

The Ravens recognized Sandusky’s efforts today.

“As the ‘Voice of the Ravens,’ Gerry brought a distinct flavor and aptitude that captured every emotion of Baltimore football,” Ravens President Sashi Brown said. “While Gerry’s in-game knowledge was second to none, it was his exceptional talent to ‘illustrate with words’ that truly sparked a long-lasting connection amongst our fans. From thrilling championship victories to agonizing defeats, Gerry witnessed it all — consistently doing so with a style marked by professionalism, passion and Maryland pride.”

Sandusky is not related to the former Penn State assistant coach and convicted child sexual abuser Jerry Sandusky. As the Penn State scandal unfolded, Gerry Sandusky frequently received abuse online for people who mistook him for Jerry Sandusky. Gerry Sandusky said he wouldn’t change his name and was proud to have the name given to him by his parents. Gerry’s father John Sandusky had a six-year NFL career as a player and later had a long career as a coach, including becoming head coach of the Baltimore Colts.