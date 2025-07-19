Get one of the first copies of Big Shield, free and signed

It arrives one month from today. And you can get one of the first copies printed.

This weekend’s giveaway will give you the second copy of Big Shield that comes out of the first box of books I receive. (The first copy goes straight to the PFT barn.)

To enter, you know the drill. Send an email to florio@profootballtalk.com with this subject line: “7/19/25 Big Shield Giveaway.” Throw in an address for sending it, with a preferred inscription.

For now, the process of proofreading the galleys continues. It’s a careful, detailed, and at times excruciating process. Page by page. Line by line. Word by word.

And it’s more than a hunt for typos. There’s something about seeing the words not in their raw, double-spaced word-processor form but in the final font. Last call. Tweak now or forever hold your piece.

I’m more than a third of the way through. I’ll get it done soon. And it will be ready to go on August 19.

You can preorder the ebook for only 99 cents — which is a moronic decision by me. And that’s not a bit. It is a stupidly low price point. Still, I made a New Year’s resolution to hold the line for all ebook fiction at 99 cents. The goal is to encourage people to choose to read for enjoyment, after being conditioned to hate reading after being forced to do it in school.

Whether it’s Father of Mine, Son of Mine, On Our Way Home, or the upcoming Big Shield, you’ll regard the 99 cents as the best 99 cents you’ve spent in a long time. Especially since, these days, there’s nothing you spend only 99 cents on.

Ninety-nine cents. Ninety-nine. Click it, buy it, and (starting a month from now) read it.