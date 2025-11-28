Get your free On Our Way Home ebook today

 Skip navigation
Published November 28, 2025 08:23 AM

It’s Black Friday. Everyone wants you to buy something.

I want you to buy nothing.

The On Our Way Home ebook is free today. It’s the second of up to five days between now and Christmas that the Christmas/ghost story will be available for free, in ebook form.

Click here and download it.

Now, if you happen to choose to buy five or ten print copies at only $9.99 as holiday gifts, I won’t complain. Ditto for Father of Mine, Son of Mine, or Big Shield, each of which is 99 cents for the ebook and $14.99 for the paper version.

But the only thing I want you buy today is free. Take it. Start reading it. If you don’t like it, delete it. If you like it, keep going.

By the time you get to the end, you may realize that you got your money’s worth, and then some.