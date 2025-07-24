Giants add $3 million in incentives to Dexter Lawrence’s deal in 2025

Dexy has a chance to get a little more sexy this year.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the Giants have added $3 million in incentives to his current contract for 2025. Lawrence is now set to make $17 million in base salary, plus the new incentives.

There’s no word on what the incentives are or how realistic they are to reach. But the framing of the report makes it seem as if Lawrence should be able to get his $3 million with another one of his usual seasons.

Lawrence’s current contract runs through 2027.

In 2024, Lawrence registered 9.0 sacks, eight tackles for loss, and 16 quarterback hits in 12 games. He was a Pro Bowler for the third consecutive year.

The No. 17 overall pick of the 2019 draft, Lawrence has registered 30.0 sacks, 36 tackles for loss, and 95 quarterback hits in 92 career games.