 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

PFTDiggsTrialDay1.jpg
Takeaways from first day of Diggs assault trial
nbc_pft_tyrodtaylor_260505.jpg
Taylor signing is a ‘good move’ for Packers
nbc_pft_anthonyrichardson_260505.jpg
Richardson and drafting QBs based on ‘potential’

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
Jameson Williams files NIL lawsuit against NCAA, Big Ten, SEC
Aerial View of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Downtown Atlanta Skyline
With the World Cup coming, FIFA covers Mercedes-Benz logo on “Atlanta Stadium”
Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

PFTDiggsTrialDay1.jpg
Takeaways from first day of Diggs assault trial
nbc_pft_tyrodtaylor_260505.jpg
Taylor signing is a ‘good move’ for Packers
nbc_pft_anthonyrichardson_260505.jpg
Richardson and drafting QBs based on ‘potential’

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
Jameson Williams files NIL lawsuit against NCAA, Big Ten, SEC
Aerial View of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Downtown Atlanta Skyline
With the World Cup coming, FIFA covers Mercedes-Benz logo on “Atlanta Stadium”
Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Giants agree to terms with DT D.J. Reader

  
Published May 5, 2026 02:57 PM

After trading Dexter Lawrence, the Giants have brought in a veteran defensive tackle.

According to multiple reports, New York has agreed to terms with D.J. Reader on a two-year contract.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the deal is worth $12.5 million in base salary and can reach $15.5 million with incentives.

Reader, who turns 32 in July, spent the last two seasons with the Lions. He started all 17 games for Detroit in 2025, playing 53 percent of the club’s defensive snaps. He finished with 28 total tackles and four QB hits.

In his 10 seasons, Reader has registered 12.5 sacks, 27 tackles for loss, and 56 QB hits. He’s appeared in 137 games with 128 starts for Houston, Cincinnati, and Detroit.