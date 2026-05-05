Giants agree to terms with DT D.J. Reader

After trading Dexter Lawrence, the Giants have brought in a veteran defensive tackle.

According to multiple reports, New York has agreed to terms with D.J. Reader on a two-year contract.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the deal is worth $12.5 million in base salary and can reach $15.5 million with incentives.

Reader, who turns 32 in July, spent the last two seasons with the Lions. He started all 17 games for Detroit in 2025, playing 53 percent of the club’s defensive snaps. He finished with 28 total tackles and four QB hits.

In his 10 seasons, Reader has registered 12.5 sacks, 27 tackles for loss, and 56 QB hits. He’s appeared in 137 games with 128 starts for Houston, Cincinnati, and Detroit.